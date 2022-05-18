Three in custody, two on the run following officer involved shootout in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Three people are in custody after a shootout involving a special police officer in Anne Arundel County.

It happened around 6:30pm Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to help with the incident which took place along Route 198, at a temporary impound lot belonging to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer reportedly saw the suspects on the lot and approached them. That's when at least one fired, and the officer shot back.

At this time, it's unclear if anyone was struck.

Police are still looking for two suspects who fled the scene.

U.S. Park police and Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation.

