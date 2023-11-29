Watch Now
Police find man dead with gunshot wounds after car crash in Montgomery County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 10:33:17-05

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead is Montgomery County and police are investigating the incident.

On November 28, around 9:40 p.m., police were sent to the 3600 block of Spruell Drive for a car crash.

When they arrived, they found a sedan that hit a parked car.

Neighbors pulled the man from the car and were attempting CPR when Fire Rescue arrived, saw gunshot wounds and called police.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

More information will be released when it is available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

