Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Police Commissioner Richard Worley released from hospital following fall

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley
WMAR-2 News
Baltimore Police Commissioner Worley says moving forward the department will become a "model for policing" with strides made under DOJ Consent Decree.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (9/27): According to BPD, Police Commissioner Richard Worley has been released from the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baltimore City's Police Commissioner was hospitalized early Friday morning after falling in his home around 2 a.m.

He is being treated for a broken nose and dehydration.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau is serving as acting Commissioner while Worley is in the hospital under observation.

BPD says they "appreciate the community's patience and support during this time," and that they will provide updates as they are available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR