Police Commissioner Richard Worley released from hospital following fall

UPDATE (9/27): According to BPD, Police Commissioner Richard Worley has been released from the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baltimore City's Police Commissioner was hospitalized early Friday morning after falling in his home around 2 a.m.

He is being treated for a broken nose and dehydration.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau is serving as acting Commissioner while Worley is in the hospital under observation.

BPD says they "appreciate the community's patience and support during this time," and that they will provide updates as they are available.