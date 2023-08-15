Police arrest man involved in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect as Tony Edmonds, 56, from North Carolina. He was arrested on August 22, and he has been charged with criminal neglect.

Baltimore Police Department

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baltimore Police need your help finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run on Monday evening.

Around 5:20pm Monday, officers were called to the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for reports of a hit and run crash.

They found an 88-year-old woman, identified Tuesday as Barbara Logan, inside of her vehicle, with front end damage.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"Someone ran a light and hit her, and didn’t have the decency to stay there and actually call police or try to get her some aid," Baltimore Police Det. Vernon Davis told WMAR.

According to investigators, the woman was driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at Callaway Avenue, with a steady green signal, when the driver of a white pick-up truck drove through a steady red signal colliding into her.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene northbound onto Callaway Avenue from Liberty Heights.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe the suspect was possibly operating a white Ford F-150 flatbed truck. The truck should have front-end damage due to the crash.

"Traffic is horrific," said Marie Davis, who works at a firm in the area of the crash. "People just drive with no concerns, speeding, don’t care for pedestrians crossing the street or anything like that."

Baltimore City Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911.