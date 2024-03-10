Watch Now
Police and SWAT conclude the barricade situation in south Baltimore

Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 14:38:02-04

Update: The barricade has concluded, and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Original: Baltimore Police and a SWAT team are currently on the scene of an active barricade in South Baltimore.

Police are responding to a situation in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

Police are asking residents in that immediate area to shelter in place.

The reason for the barricade is unknown at this time.

