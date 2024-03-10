Police and SWAT conclude the barricade situation in south Baltimore

Update: The barricade has concluded, and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Original: Baltimore Police and a SWAT team are currently on the scene of an active barricade in South Baltimore.

Police are responding to a situation in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

Police are asking residents in that immediate area to shelter in place.

The reason for the barricade is unknown at this time.

