Woman charged with DUI after causing horse and buggy chain reaction crash

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Carroll County that sent five people to the hospital including three children.

A five-year-old boy was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command while his parents and two younger siblings were taken by ambulance.

The family was traveling in a horse and buggy at the the time of the crash.

Just before 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Route 97 south.

Police say a 2018 KIA Forte was traveling south on Route 97 and struck the rear of the buggy. The KIA then struck a Ford F-150, which struck a 2006 Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the KIA, Maura Onksy, 23, was processed at Westminster Barrack on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The sole occupant of the Ford, and four people in the Chevrolet all refused medical treatment at the scene.

Roads were closed for four hours.

Troopers will be consulting with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges upon completion of the investigation.