

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Jennifer Mendelsohn about the Holocaust Reunion Project and how it helps bring families shattered by the Holocaust together again.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Jennifer Mendelsohn is a sought-after genealogist who specializes in helping Eastern European Jewish families shattered by the Holocaust reclaim their history. Her journey began in 2013, when she reunited her husband's grandmother—a Polish Holocaust survivor who had lost her entire immediate family and most of her extended family—with three living first cousins she had never known. Since then she has worked on scores of cases, solving complex family mysteries using a blend of traditional and genetic genealogy. Her sleuthing was featured in the 2019 bestseller Inheritance by Dani Shapiro. In 2022, she co-founded the Holocaust Reunion Project, (formerly the DNA Reunion Project at the Center for Jewish History) which seeks to promote DNA testing as a tool for helping Holocaust survivors find family.

Mendelsohn is also known for the innovative use of genealogy as a tool for activism. She created the viral hashtag #resistancegenealogy, which uses genealogical and historical records to fight disinformation and honor America’s immigrant past. The project received international media attention, including being featured on CNN, MSNBC, The New Yorker, The Washington Post and Yahoo News.

A native Long Islander now based in Baltimore, Mendelsohn serves on the board of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Maryland and is the administrator of Facebook's Jewish Genetic Genealogy group, with over 13,000 members worldwide.

