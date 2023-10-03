Summer Chamblin: Growing Up & Growing a Business

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Summer Chamblin about being a young entrepreneur, the daughter of June Ambrose, and leaving New York to come to Baltimore and attend Morgan State University.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Summer Chamblin

Summer Chamblin is an entrepreneur, chef, content creator, and activist, who’s passionate about cooking, the environment, and giving back to her community. Her interests have led to various partnerships, including a social segment with Levi’s for the launch of Levi’s Secondhand, serving as a judge for the XPRIZE Next-Gen Mask Challenge and starring in Gucci’s holiday gift guide campaign.

Though she wears many hats, Summer is particularly enthusiastic about food and has been cooking since she was five years old. As a child, she spent her summers learning to make complex dishes at Sur La Table before going on to study at the International Culinary Center where she focused on culinary arts and baking.

Her love of food also sparked a lifelong love for entrepreneurship, beginning with a brownie business that she started at just ten years old. Currently, she runs Summer’s Sweet Treats, an online bakery that sells a wide variety of homemade cookies.

In addition to her business, Summer also maintains a growing YouTube presence, where she shares beginner-friendly recipes and behind the scenes vlog-style content that peels back the curtain on her life in New York City. On Instagram, Summer uses her platform for good, bringing attention to issues like climate change, the movement for Black lives, and, more recently, voting.

Summer is also one half of the June and Summer Show (or the Summer and June show,

depending on who you ask), a bi-weekly Instagram Live series that was born in the early days of quarantine. There, she joins her mother, costume designer and creative director June Ambrose, to talk about everything from wellness to fashion to current events.

