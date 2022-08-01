Strengthening Baltimore's Underserved Neighborhoods



In this episode, we chat with entrepreneur Bob Wallace about his life since running for mayor, thoughts on the current climate in the city and the mission of The Baltimore Community Lending Campaign which supports the revitalization and strengthening of underserved Baltimore neighborhoods through innovative and flexible financial assistance designed to promote community development.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Robert Wallace Creative Photo Expressions

Robert L. Wallace is an internationally known entrepreneur, author, business consultant and keynote speaker. With more than 41 years of industry experience spanning engineering, energy, IT and executive coaching, Bob leverages his expertise to educate and inspire entrepreneurs, executives and audiences around the world.

Growing up in the Baltimore projects amidst poverty and racial segregation, Bob overcame social and economic obstacles through his own rags-to-riches story to become a successful serial entrepreneur. After being groomed by innovative industry leaders like IBM, DuPont and Procter & Gamble, Bob leveraged his experience to establish three companies: BITHGROUP Technologies Inc., a cybersecurity and IT services provider; Bithenergy, Inc., an energy services and technology company; and through Robert Wallace Media which includes RobertWallace.com and EntreTeach Learning Systems LLC.

Pulling from his real-life experiences and extensive research, Bob has authored eight books on wealth creation, strategic partnerships, business spirituality, emerging markets and entrepreneurship – and he’s busy writing several more. His books address the challenges faced by women, people of color, and entrepreneurs of all stripes from domestic and global emerging markets. Bob tells the story of these amazing people with an insightful approach that makes his writing equally compelling to large corporations with “intrapreneurial” spirit.

Today, Bob blends his diverse experiences in engineering, energy, technology, and entrepreneurship to educate, entertain and enlighten corporate audiences across industries and demographics. His dynamic keynote presentations and hands-on workshops inspire personal and professional breakthroughs, resulting in bottom-line improvements for groups he has consulted with and spoken to.

When he’s not researching, mentoring or presenting to other business leaders, Bob enjoys spending time with his wife of 43 years, their five children and nine grandchildren.

