One-on-one with former Baltimore mayor Kurt Schmoke



Former Baltimore mayor Kurt Schmoke joins T. J. Smith for a frank conversation on the most impactful issues facing Baltimore. From public schools to public safety, the war on drugs to gun violence and poverty, Schmoke shares his views on why many of the issues he faced as mayor remain to this day.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a Baltimore native and career public servant. He began his career of service as a law enforcement officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. After being promoted through the ranks, he transitioned into advisory roles for chiefs and elected officials. Smith then became the civilian chief spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department and later he became the press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive. Smith was a 2020 mayoral candidate in Baltimore. After the election, he chaired the Famous Fund, a non-profit organization that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and was established to assist Baltimore restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic closures and restrictions.

Kurt Schmoke Kurt Schmoke

Mr. Kurt Schmoke was Baltimore’s 46th mayor who was elected to three terms. Before that, he served as Baltimore’s State’s Attorney. Mr. Schmoke is a Yale graduate, an Oxford Rhodes Scholar, and a Harvard Law School graduate. And moreover, he is a product of Baltimore City Public Schools. After elected office, Mr. Schmoke went on to serve as dean of Howard University School of Law before becoming the president of the University of Baltimore where he continues in that role today.

