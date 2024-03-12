'My Fathers Plan' cultivates change in Baltimore's inner city youth

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Dawod Thomas about "My Fathers Plan", a non-profit that works with kids in Baltimore to improve self-esteem, grades, and positive interactions with other kids they come in contact with.

Dawod Thomas is a Baltimore resident who graduated with an AA degree in general studies from Baltimore City Community College. Dawod has been working with youth for 25 years and served as a behavioral specialist at Southwest Baltimore Charter School. Dawod founded MFP in hopes to further his own father’s vision of a better Baltimore. “I want kids to respect themselves, to respect others and respect the communities where they live. I want to be the change I want to see in them. If given the right opportunities young people can be successful in all walks of life, starting with the neighborhoods in which they live.”