MOMCares: Serving under-supported mothers in Baltimore



In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Ana Rodney from MOMCares about the challenges moms face, and how Lance Reddick's legacy is helping the organization with its mission to serve under-supported mothers in Baltimore City.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

MOMCares

Ana Rodney is a practicing Doula for nearly 15 years , a yoga instructor, energy healer, and wellness practitioner based in Baltimore City. She’s Executive Director + Founder of MOMCares + the Rising Mama, a wellness organization that centers mothers in the delivery of care and support to the entire family unit. Ana has spoken and led workshops throughout the Mid Atlantic Region of the United States; addressing audiences at Johns Hopkins Hospital, University of Maryland Medical System, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and George Washington University. She is also a graduate of Morgan State University. MOMCares is represented on the Baltimore City Mayor's Women's Commission, Maryland Breastfeeding Coalition, Reproductive Health Equity Alliance of Maryland and BCIITY Coalition.

Ana Rodney serves as a Perinatal Mental Health Consultant for the Baltimore City Health Department. Ana is a current OSI Community Fellow and was named a Baltimore Homecoming Hero in 2019 and a Game Changer by Baltimore Magazine in 2021. Ana has a background in education, teaching in Baltimore city as an artist and English co-teacher between 2006-2014. Finally and most importantly, Ana is mother to Aiden and Asher Rodney, ages 5 and 4 months, respectively.”