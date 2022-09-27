Losing Their Sons to Baltimore's Violence



In this special series of 2 BMore, we focus on the ongoing violence in Baltimore City. Over the next several weeks, we will talk to survivors who buried their loved ones along with those in leadership tasked with making the changes our city so desparately needs.

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Latisha Montague's son, Daniel Williams III, was 21-years-old when he was murdered on January 8, 2018. His assailant was tried and convicted. Latisha joined the show to discuss the ongoing pain and trauma as a result of Daniel's murder.

Jacqueline Uzzell's son, Robert Uzzell, was murdered on April 8, 2021 on Ashburton Street. Jacqueline describes the grief and sorrow of losing her son and the pain of not knowing who killed him.

