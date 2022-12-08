Watch Now
WMAR Podcast

Actions

Helping Students Living in Poverty

2 BMore Podcast
WMAR
2 BMore Podcast
Posted at 11:21 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 11:23:53-05

One in two Baltimore County Public School students live in poverty. Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell and Rina Rhyne from the Student Support Network talk about how the organization helps students in need make the most out of school.

Student Support Network
Rina Rhyne, LMSW, Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, T. J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell is the president and founder of the Student Support Network which was founded in December, 2015. Dr. Taylor-Mitchell learned of five students in dire need at Loch Raven High School. She shared a request for volunteers to help her collect warm clothes and a few holiday gifts. Dr. Taylor-Mitchell was overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from her community, she realized the need and later formed a 501(c)3, The Loch Raven Network before later becoming the Student Support Network.

Rina Rhyne, LMSW, is the Executive Director of the Student Support Network.She is a licensed social worker and has extensive experience with running volunteer programs, administering grants, and developing outreach programs. Rina holds a Masters of Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is currently pursuing her certificate in Nonprofit Management. Rina is a resident of Baltimore County and a parent and volunteer in the BCPS system.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices