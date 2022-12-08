Helping Students Living in Poverty

One in two Baltimore County Public School students live in poverty. Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell and Rina Rhyne from the Student Support Network talk about how the organization helps students in need make the most out of school.

Lamont Williams - WMAR Rina Rhyne, LMSW, Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, T. J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell is the president and founder of the Student Support Network which was founded in December, 2015. Dr. Taylor-Mitchell learned of five students in dire need at Loch Raven High School. She shared a request for volunteers to help her collect warm clothes and a few holiday gifts. Dr. Taylor-Mitchell was overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from her community, she realized the need and later formed a 501(c)3, The Loch Raven Network before later becoming the Student Support Network.

Rina Rhyne, LMSW, is the Executive Director of the Student Support Network.She is a licensed social worker and has extensive experience with running volunteer programs, administering grants, and developing outreach programs. Rina holds a Masters of Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is currently pursuing her certificate in Nonprofit Management. Rina is a resident of Baltimore County and a parent and volunteer in the BCPS system.

