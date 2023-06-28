Franchón Crews-Dezurn ready for championship fight

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Franchón Crews-Dezurn, the "Heavy Hitting Diva", about her undisputed Super Middleweight championship fight against Savannah Marshall in Manchester, England.

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Franchón Crews-Dezurn is the current undisputed world champion at super middleweight. As of May 2022, she is ranked as the world's best active female super middleweight by The Ring and BoxRec.

In April 2022 she defeated Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision at Madison Square garden to win the WBA and IBF super middleweight titles, making her the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Prior to becoming a professional boxer, she was a contestant on American Idol. She has recorded songs in the studio and is known as Franchon Heavy Hitting Diva in the music industry.