Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Sheila Dixon about the challenges facing Baltimore and why she decided to run to become the city's mayor again.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

WMAR

For three decades in public service, Sheila Dixon has been a champion of Baltimore neighborhoods and a pioneer for women and minorities. Sheila started her political career in Druid Heights fighting alongside the Druid Heights Community Development Corporation in the revitalization of the neighborhood, proving that with the proper energy and investment, West Baltimore communities can flourish. She took her skills to the office of Mayor, where she delivered basic City services on time and ushered in 30-year record lows in crime and homicides.

Sheila is the mother of two adult children, Jasmine Hampton Brooks and Joshua Hampton. She lives in Southwest Baltimore and is an active member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she serves as a member of the Stewardess Board.​

Sheila began serving her West Baltimore neighbors on the City Council in 1987 before being elected City Council President in 1999, the first African-American woman to hold the citywide position. She became the 48th Mayor of the city of Baltimore in January 2007, succeeding Mayor Martin O'Malley.

​​Sheila is a graduate of the Baltimore City public school system and holds a bachelor's degree from Towson University and a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University. She is a former elementary school teacher and adult education instructor with the Head Start program. Currently, Sheila works with the Maryland Minority Contractors Association utilizing her experience and knowledge to provide assistance to minority and women-owned businesses by taking an active role in the review of legislation and programs that affect their opportunities and well-being.