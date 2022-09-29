For My Kidz works to positivilely impact Baltimore's youth

Across Baltimore groups and foundations are working to slow the spread of violent crime. One of those is For My Kidz in West Baltimore. In this episode of 2 BMore we talk to the founder and CEO, Jerel Wilson about the impact For My Kidz is having on Baltimore families.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Jerel Wilson

Jerel Wilson is founder & CEO For My Kidz. Its mission is to provide every child and young adult the opportunity to achieve goals. They offer services to families including housing, education, behavioral health referrals, summer camp, sports, food, clothing, and more. Their office is in west Baltimore and they hope to expand further in the future.

