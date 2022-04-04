Back in 2011, then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and the Waterfront Partnership unveiled a bold initiative, Healthy Harbor. The plan - to make the harbor swimmable and fishable by 2020.

Today when you walk around the promenade you will most certainly see someone fishing. One of those fishermen is Fidel Bryant, a local resident who learned how to fish from his father at the age of two. Now he challenges himself to catch different species wherever there is water, especially right here in Baltimore.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a Baltimore native and career public servant. He began his career of service as a law enforcement officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. After being promoted through the ranks, he transitioned into advisory roles for chiefs and elected officials. Smith then became the civilian chief spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department and later he became the press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive. Smith was a 2020 mayoral candidate in Baltimore. After the election, he chaired the Famous Fund, a non-profit organization that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and was established to assist Baltimore restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic closures and restrictions.

Fidel Bryant

Fidel Bryant is a local resident who learned how to fish at the age of two. He was taught by his father and now he challenges himself to catch different species wherever there is water, especially right here in Baltimore. He documents many of his fishing journeys on his Youtube channel, Fishing with Fidel. He and many others have taken advantage of the waterways in the area and popular to contrary belief, those waterways are in much better shape than they have ever been in.

