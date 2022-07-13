Empowerment Through Employment



The debate over how to get Baltimore's Squeegee Workers off the streets and into career jobs took on new light following the murder of a Baltimore man who confronted a group of the workers in downtown. One of the groups making outreach efforts and providing job training and coaching is Maryland New Directions. it will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. Program Director Maurice Good joins host T.J. Smith for this episode of 2 BMore.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Maurice Good, Maryland New Directions

Marurice Good is the program director for Maryland New Directions. He oversees MND's facilitators and job coaches. He also meets regularly with public officials and employers to help raise awareness for MND’s mission and seek new opportunities to fill Baltimore’s employment needs. Good has dedicated his 20+ year career to youth workforce development and creating alternative education and employment opportunities in underserved communities. He spent nearly 15 years in NYC, providing leadership and vision for several youth development and alternative to incarceration programs in the South Bronx.

Good returned to his hometown of Baltimore, compelled by the social unrest following the death of Freddy Gray. He joined MND as program director in 2017. Good helped launch MND’s Commercial Transportation Careers (CTC) program, which helps job seekers earn their CDL-B (commercial driver’s license) learner’s permit and secure employment with local transportation providers.

