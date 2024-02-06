Donald E. Scoggins wants make history in Baltimore mayoral race



In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Donald E. Scoggins, a Republican candidate in the Baltimore mayoral race, about his vision for the city and how homeownership would revitalize Baltimore.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Lamont Williams/Jeff Herman

Donald E. Scoggins is a Vietnam veteran with more than four decades of experience in urban planning and real estate advisory services to small commercial property investors and first time homebuyers.

He has a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Hampton University and a master’s degree in city/urban, community and regional planning from the University of Pittsburgh. While serving as a Second Lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam War, he was the housing advisor to the mayor of Da Nang City.

He is running as a Republican candidate in the 2024 mayoral election in Baltimore. He is married with two children and lives in the Madison Park neighborhood of Baltimore.