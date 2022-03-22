Baltimore is known as a city of neighborhoods and within those neighborhoods are plenty of unique dining options. Food blogger, Simone Phillips, better known as Charm City Table is one of the area's most recognizable “foodies” who highlights cuisine from breakfast, lunch, fast-casual to fine dining, and everything in between. She joins 2 Bmore to discuss how she got started and how much of a food town Baltimore really is.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a Baltimore native and career public servant. He began his career of service as a law enforcement officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. After being promoted through the ranks, he transitioned into advisory roles for chiefs and elected officials. Smith then became the civilian chief spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department and later he became the press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive. Smith was a 2020 mayoral candidate in Baltimore. After the election, he chaired the Famous Fund, a non-profit organization that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and was established to assist Baltimore restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic closures and restrictions.

Simone Phillips

Simone Phillips started Charm City Table as an “Instagram blog” in spring of 2017 sharing all of the best eats and drinks Baltimore had to offer. Four years later it has grown into a small business and well-known local brand continuing to promote restaurants and other local food concepts while serving as a resource to local business owners, diversifying food conversations in the Baltimore/DC area, and creating campaigns to elevate voices in the local food scene that are typically excluded from the local buzz in larger media outlets (black owned restaurants, Baltimore gems, historic foodways).

