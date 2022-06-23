Candidate Conversations - Sam Cogen

Editor's Note: 2 BMore reached out to both candidates for Baltimore City Sheriff. Only Sam Cogen accepted our invitation.



In this special episode of 2 BMore, we sit down with the challenger in the race for Baltimore City Sheriff, Sam Cogen. The office doesn't garner the attention of the Baltimore Police Department or the State's Attorney's Office. But despite flying under the radar, it remains a critical tool in public safety.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Sam Cogen



Sam Cogen worked in the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office between 1996 and 2021, starting as an intern and worked his way up through the ranks to become a top commander.

As the Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City, his highest priority was providing fair and dedicated service to all citizens of Baltimore. He provided leadership to operational units – where his duties ranged from violent offender warrant apprehension to developing and fostering relationships with communities across Baltimore City. He retired in 2021 to run for the Sheriff office’s top job: Sheriff of Baltimore City

