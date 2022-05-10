Candidate Conversation – Ivan Bates

Editor's Note: This is the second of three interviews with the candidates for Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. They are being released in the order in which the candidates filed to run. 2 BMore reached out to incumbent Marilyn Mosby to take part in these candidate conversations. State's Attorney Mosby has not responded to our invitation.



One of the most watched races in the 2022 Maryland Primary election is for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Incumbent Marilyn Mosby faces two challengers in the Democrat Primary, Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah. A third challenger, Roya Hanna, initially filed to run as a Democrat and then switched to an Independent. In this special episode of 2 BMore, host T.J. Smith sits down for a conversation with Candidate Bates.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Ivan Bates

Ivan Bates is a successful attorney, strong leader, respected community advocate and dedicated family man with more than 25 years of experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. An army veteran, he has 15 years of leadership experience.

Currently, he is the managing partner of the law firm Bates and Garcia, LLC and one of the most sought-after attorneys in the country. He started Bates and Garcia, LLC in 2006. Over the last 15 years, he has led a team of legal experts and represented numerous clients in various states. Bates is regarded as a thought leader and is often called on by local and national media to share his knowledge and expert opinion on legal matters.

Bates is no stranger to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. Before becoming a well-known defense attorney, he was a successful prosecutor from 1996 to 2002. Working as an Assistant State's Attorney (ASA) for Baltimore City was his first position after passing the bar exam in 1995. He litigated numerous complex cases and became an ASA in the Homicide Division, advocating for families victimized by violent crime.

