Building generational wealth in Baltimore



One of the ways to generational wealth is through real estate investing, but undoubtedly, it has to be smart and methodical. Baltimore is a great place to invest. Sure, we have some issues that need to be addressed, but many can begin to be solved through investment and certainly generational wealth.

In this episode, T.J. speaks with "The Charm City Buyers", Kyara Gray and Khalil Uqdah, a couple doing their best to educate the masses on their investment options right here in Baltimore.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a Baltimore native and career public servant. He began his career of service as a law enforcement officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. After being promoted through the ranks, he transitioned into advisory roles for chiefs and elected officials. Smith then became the civilian chief spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department and later he became the press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive. Smith was a 2020 mayoral candidate in Baltimore. After the election, he chaired the Famous Fund, a non-profit organization that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and was established to assist Baltimore restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic closures and restrictions.

Kyara Gray and Khalil Uqdah

Kyara Gray and Khalil Uqdah, "Charm City Buyers"



Kyara Gray and Khalil Uqdah, "Charm City Buyers"

Charm City Buyers was founded when we purchased our first property in Connecticut in September of 2012. We had an idea that we wanted to build our own Empire, so we developed a plan to do it!

We started from scratch, with no formal training (which we don’t recommend).

Almost 5 years later we’re still going strong and have been able to officially retire from the rat race and focus all of our efforts on maintaining our empire and helping others to build their own.

The next logical step is to educate other young entrepreneurs, like ourselves, to build their own Real Estate empires and wealth. This is where you come in.

The goal of the Charm City Buyers’ online wealth building community is to provide you with ”real” insights into the world of Real Estate Investing. We want to share the behind the scenes information that we call the REAL on Real Estate that most other investors or Real Estate Consultants just aren’t able to offer.

We’ve developed a proven, results-based system that allows us to have extraordinary success in Real Estate Investing. We want to teach fellow Millennials and Gen Xers how to build a tremendous amount of wealth in a very short period of time.

Website: Charm City Buyers

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Twitter