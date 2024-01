Bianca J. Jackson: AI's positive impact on communities

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Bianca J. Jackson, a Pulitzer Prize winner, about the Metaverse, artificial intelligence, and how it can positively impact communities.

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Bianca J. Jackson is an award-winning entrepreneur and founder of BrickRose Exchange, a Metaverse as a service tech hub that has impacted 5000 people through its events. Through partnerships, she amplifies the reach of artists, creatives, and small business owners. Her background in emerging technologies and social impact has landed her on stages such as SXSW, Digital Summit Philadelphia, and Tech Inclusion NY. One of her Metaverse projects as an IT project manager, USA Today's The WallVR, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018.