Bates reflects on first 100 days in office



In this episode of 2 BMore, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates reflects on his first 100 days in office, the hurdles, the expectations, and the reality of reducing violent crime in the city.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Ivan Bates

Ivan Bates was elected Baltimore City State's Attorney in November 2022. He has more than 25 years of experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. An army veteran, he has 15 years of leadership experience.

Prior to being elected, he was the managing partner of the law firm Bates and Garcia, LLC and one of the most sought-after attorneys in the country. He started Bates and Garcia, LLC in 2006. While there he led a team of legal experts and represented numerous clients in various states. Bates is regarded as a thought leader and is often called on by local and national media to share his knowledge and expert opinion on legal matters.

Bates is no stranger to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. Before becoming a well-known defense attorney, he was a successful prosecutor from 1996 to 2002. Working as an Assistant State's Attorney (ASA) for Baltimore City was his first position after passing the bar exam in 1995. He litigated numerous complex cases and became an ASA in the Homicide Division, advocating for families victimized by violent crime.

