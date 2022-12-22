"Baltimore needed & deserved a 'new' Arena"

In this episode of 2 BMore Frank Remesch, the general manager of CFG Bank Arena, talks about the renovations, this history, and what we can expect the next time we visit the iconic landmark.

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Frank Remesch is the general manager of the newly re-named CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. He started there as a building electrician 35 years ago and did a little bit of everything from plumbing to rigging as he worked his way up. Remesch is a graduate of University of Maryland Baltimore County.

In addition to his job as general manager at CFG Bank Arena, he sits on several boards, including BARCS, Visit Baltimore, and Cool Kids Campaign.

