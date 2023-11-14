

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Edwin Avent about Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys and its impact on Baltimore.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Edwin V. Avent

Edwin V. Avent is the President, CEO and Publisher of Heart & Soul Magazine, the nation’s leading health, fitness and life solutions magazine, targeting African-American Women. In the fall of 2004, Avent bought Heart & Soul from Vanguarde Media in New York City and relocated the publication to Baltimore.

A driven, motivated and visionary entrepreneur, Avent has more than 20 years of experience in magazine publishing, advertising, marketing and sales. He also has more than 12 years of health-related marketing experience.

Immediately prior to acquiring Heart & Soul, Avent served as Co-owner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Twenty First Century Group (TFCG), a Baltimore, MD based advertising, public relations and strategic planning firm. He directed all day-to-day management, account services and new business development efforts.

Avent is an active participant in the Baltimore community; co-founder and board member of Black Professional Men, Inc.; he has also served on the board of directors of Associated Black Charities, Inc. He is a graduate of The Leadership Program and has been recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal as one of its “40 under 40” future business leaders.

Mr. Avent currently serves as the President & Chief Executive Officer at Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

