

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Cori Dioquino and Catrece Ann Tipon about the Asian Pasifika Arts Collective and increasing representation of Asian Americans and Pacific Indigenous Americans in everyday life.

Erica Kane

Erica Kane began honing her radio and television interests while still a scholarship student at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Her internships while at Howard included NBC 4 News New York, HOT97/Emmis Broadcasting and an on-air stint with DJ Flexx and Rane of 'The Home Team' on WPGC-FM in Washington, DC.

Her professional on-air debut was with 92Q Jams-FM in Baltimore. In Charm City, the popularity of her Primetime show with Konan and Jay Claxton grew rapidly and topped market ratings.

Erica is also known for her stint in Philadelphia with POWER 99 FM's Morning Show with radio veterans Sam Sylk and Quincy Harris.

She has fifteen-plus years of voiceover experience, and her work has been featured on numerous flagship radio stations across the country for clients including MTV, VH1, BET, McDonald's, Access Hollywood, and AT&T.

Her television production credits include FOX's Hell's Kitchen starring Gordon Ramsay, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and CBS's The Amazing Race.

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Contact Erica Kane on social media @EricaKaneRadio or via email at EricaKaneRadio@gmail.com

Cori Dioquino

Cori Dioquino is a Filipino American actor based in NYC and Baltimore. She graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor's in Theatre Studies.

As a trained actor, she has worked on stage and in film and television, most notably appearing on screen in Marvel/Netflix's hit series Daredevil and Season 2 of New Amsterdam.

In 2018, Cori co-founded the Asian Pasifika Arts Collective, an organization which aims to "use art to advocate representation of Asian Americans and Pacific Indigenous Americans in everyday life while building cross-community relationships."

In 2020, she helped launch the national campaign Unapologetically Asian in response to the growing discrimination towards Asians and Asian Americans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catrece Ann Tipon

Catrece Ann Tipon is a Filipino-American nurse, photographer, and choreographer based in Baltimore. Born in St. Louis and raised in Maryland, Catrece earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and minored in music at Catholic University of America.

As her passion for photography grew, she decided to pursue it alongside her nursing career. Catrece values the diverse communities of people that surround her whether she’s taking care of them in the hospital, capturing their personalities through portraits, or teaching them how to use their bodies to tell a story.

As a Filipino-American photographer with 7 years of experience, Catrece specializes in capturing the beauty of life through editorials, portraits, headshots and events. Her passion for photography has taken her on an incredible journey from coast to coast. No matter where her travels take her or how far away she is from home, she always strives to bring out the unique stories that each subject holds within them - creating stunning visuals that will last a lifetime!

Catrece’s work has been published on Asian Pasifika Art Collective, AAPI Art Gallery 2020 and 2021, Baltimore Magazine, Asian Arts and Cultural Center (Towson University), Baltimore Voyage Magazine, WBAL, WYPR, Storycorp Inc., Baltimore Museum of Art, MetroWeekly DC, FinalMag Online Publication, Voyage Baltimore Magazine, CanvasRebel Magazine.

Catrece has 16 years of formal dance training and is a Grade V Pre-Professional level dancer in the Cecchetti ballet technique. Her education also included Tap, Jazz, Modern, Contemporary, and Hip-Hop. She specializes in Filipino Cultural Dance and Contemporary dance, which she taught and choreographed for five years during and after college.

