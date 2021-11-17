2 BMore: The art and science of polling

BALTIMORE —

With polling season approaching in Maryland, 2 Bmore dives deeper into what polling looks like, how it works, and what it means to Marylanders. There is no time like the present as the race for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller approach. The Goucher Poll is a highly anticipated poll that gives us a glimpse of what Marylanders are thinking on myriad topics from the Governor's approval rating to whether they believe Maryland is a northern or southern state. On this episode of 2 Bmore, Dr. Mileah Kromer joins host T.J. Smith and breaks down exactly how the Goucher Poll works as a policy poll, how it surveys all adults in Maryland, and how it finds likely voters.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a Baltimore native and career public servant. He began his career of service as a law enforcement officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. After being promoted through the ranks, he transitioned into advisory roles for chiefs and elected officials. Smith then became the civilian chief spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department and later he became the press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive. Smith was a 2020 mayoral candidate in Baltimore. After the election, he chaired the Famous Fund, a non-profit organization that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and was established to assist Baltimore restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic closures and restrictions.

TJ Smith- Facebook: @TJSmithSocial [facebook.com],

Twitter: @TJSmithSocial [twitter.com]

Dr. Mileah Kromer

Dr. Mileah Kromer is an associate professor of political science and the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics. She teaches courses on American state politics, research methods, and survey methodology in the Center for People, Politics, and Markets. In her role as director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics, she oversees every aspect of the Goucher College Poll, including questionnaire construction, sampling, and data analysis. Her research interests include public opinion, survey research methodology, and American state politics. Her scholarly work has appeared in Social Science Quarterly, The Social Science Journal, Survey Practice, and Politics & Gender. She is a frequent commentator on Maryland politics and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, NPR, and ABC News. Her opinion writing has appeared in The Hill, CNN, The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, and Salon.

https://www.goucher.edu/hughes-center/goucher-college-poll/ [goucher.edu]

https://twitter.com/MileahKromer [twitter.com]