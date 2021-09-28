Pizza Hut to hire 40,000 new workers by end of 2021

If you’re looking for a job, Pizza Hut wants to hire around 40,000 new employees for permanent positions nationwide before the end of the year.

While positions are available at both corporate and franchised restaurants at multiple levels, Pizza Hut says they are seeing high demand through contactless delivery, so the majority of job openings are for cook and driver roles.

Pizza Hut says employees can enjoy a handful of benefits, like Life Unboxed EDU, an educational program that allows team members to earn college credits and reduced tuition through on-the-job experience and training.

If you’re interested in applying, or just want to learn more, you can visit Pizza Hut’s jobs website or attend a free virtual conference on Sept. 29 beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The conference is open to anyone interested in a job with the pizza chain and will feature Chef Tre Wilcox as the keynote speaker.

Many of the conference’s guest speakers are also franchise and corporate employees. The employees speaking range from drivers and multi-unit managers to regional directors and franchise owners, so you can get a glimpse into what it would be like to work at Pizza Hut from actual employees.

Several fast-food chain restaurants started mass hiring campaigns over the past few months, so if you’re looking for this type of work you may have options. In May, Chipotle said it would hire 20,000 employees and is close to its goal now. Papa John’s is recruiting 20,000 more hires right now, including delivery trickers, truck drivers and restaurant workers. Meanwhile, Subway has been in the process of hiring 50,000 more employees since June.

If you’re looking for seasonal work instead, Target has announced it will be hiring around 10,000 employees for the holiday season, which is actually fewer hires than in previous years. Instead, the retailer will be giving their current employees more hours: a total of 5 million, or $75 million in pay. They will also let workers choose and swap shifts with others so they can work around holiday plans. To apply for a position at a Target store or distribution center, just head to Target’s website.

Are you looking for any seasonal or permanent work?

