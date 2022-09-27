Picket line at BWI: Southwest flight attendants demand new contracts

BALTIMORE — Flying across the country every day for work sounds like it would come with some perks, but apparently not enough.

Chants of "Prepare to fight. Make it right!" rang out in front of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport today as Southwest Airlines flight attendants picketed to demand changes to their contracts. Union representatives say they want improved workman's compensation and healthcare, and are asking for maternity leave.

The system they have now has been the same since 2008 and workers say the changes are long overdue.

The fact that flight attendants were the frontline employees throughout the pandemic....we dealt with health issues with our families, ourselves, and we also dealt with an increasing number of assaults. So we do believe it's time Southwest makes it right for us. -- Damion West, Union Rep. for Baltimore Flight Attendants.

The union adds their working conditions impact their ability to perform and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers as well. They are currently in talks with Southwest over changes. Today's protest did not cause delays to any flights.

