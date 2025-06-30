PHOTOS: Viewers are showing their perspective of Monday's storm
Images from around the state after severe weather passed through.
Abingdon Maryland and Bel AirPhoto by: Mel Frank Abingdon Maryland and Bel AirPhoto by: Mel Frank The storm as seen from Upper Falls, MarylandPhoto by: Councilman David Marks Woodbridge townhomes in Edgewood MDPhoto by: Stephanie Sweigert From Bel Air NorthPhoto by: Jessica Ives Tornado forming in Abingdon MdPhoto by: Gi Ridolfi From Bel AirPhoto by: Jill Munroe Bush River PerrymanPhoto by: Ron 3P Bush River PerrymanPhoto by: Ron 3P Bush River, EdgewoodPhoto by: Melanie An opening in the cloudsPhoto by: Shannon McElhose