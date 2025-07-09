BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Sweet, snuggly, playful, housebroken, crate trained, that's what you'll get if you adopt Zoe from Baltimore County Animal Services.

WATCH: Pets on Set: Zoe Pets on Set: Zoe

She is the whole package and you won't have to deal with basic training like you would with a puppy. This 4-year-old sweetie loves everyone and did well in a home with other dogs and children.

WMAR Zoe, Baltimore County Animal Services

Zoe is very treat-motivated and would stick up her paw when she just saw the bag of treats, ready to show you her tricks. She has been in a foster home for a little over two weeks and has thrived there. She bonded with the family, and they are the ones who said this pup is ready to find her forever home, with minimal work for her new owners.

BCAS Zoe, Baltimore County Animal Services

If you are interested in Zoe, email BCASFoster@baltimorecountymd.gov, as she is currently living with a foster family. Added bonus, all her adoption fees are waived!

BCAS is always looking for fosters. Animals are generally less stressed in homes than in shelters, and you can help alleviate overcrowding. You can find more information about that here.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297