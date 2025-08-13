Pets on Set: Zeke

BALTIMORE — Meet Zeke! He is a 7-9-month-old Schnoodle who is looking for treats and a friend to snuggle up with.

He is being fostered right now in Baltimore through Animal Allies Rescue Alliance. He came up here from Louisiana and is really getting into his groove and showing his people how smart he is.

Zeke learns quickly when a treat is offered, but is just as happy if his reward for a job well done is pets. He loves attention from people and playing with other dogs. A meet and greet will be required before he goes home to any new potential playmates.

If you are interested in Zeke, contact AARF, call 443-461-4353 or email info@animalalliesrescue.org

Adopting and fostering aren't the only ways to help AARF. Go to some fundraising events.

Saturday is the 2nd annual Rock Out for Rescue at Racers' Cafe in Parkville for an afternoon of live music.

Next Sunday, check out Drag Queen Brunch at El Guapo in Catonsville. Tickets are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door.