Pets on Set: Yam

NORTH EAST, Md. — Meet Yam!

This cute little guy is looking for a place to call home.

Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR

Yam is super loving and adores belly rubs and cuddles.

He has some playful energy, but really, if you're looking for a pet that will be a couch potato with you, he's your guy.

Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR

Yam suffers from hip dysplasia, so he walks with a little bit of swagger.

But that swagger walk comes with a bunch of love and affection that only he can offer you.

Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR

You can contact the Chesapeake Feline Association (CFA) if you want to give Yam a home.

You can learn more about them and their upcoming BINGO fundraiser event if you head to their website.

All proceeds will benefit the CFA!

Chesapeake Feline Association can be reached by the following:

Mail:

Chesapeake Feline Association

P.O. Box 743

North East, MD 21901

Phone:

410-507-0664

Email: