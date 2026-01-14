Pets on Set: Winston

FALLSTON, Md. — Meet Winston! This potato dog is looking for his forever home. Right now, he is at the Humane Society of Harford County, and his big smile and goofy personality make him a favorite at the shelter. Still, they want this sweet pup to go to his forever home!

WMAR

Winston is about 4 years old, is incredibly affectionate, and loves to lean his full weight on you for pets. He gets along with children, but it's probably best if he is the top dog in your home.

WMAR

He loves to chase squeaky toys, but once he has them, he doesn't bring them back. He does know "sit", "down", and "come", and is still working on "stay." Winston is food-motivated and smart, so with a little extra attention, he'll pick that up quickly!

Humane Society of Harford County

If you're ready to adopt this 80lb meatball, he's at the Humane Society of Harford County.

Check them out here:

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone number: (410) 836-1090

Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org