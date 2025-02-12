Pets on Set: Wade

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Say hello to Wade! He's a 2-year-old and looking for a place to call home.

The pup only has one eye and will need support.

He's super smart, loves playing with his toys, housebroken, and loves attention and meeting new people.

Before he gets adopted, Wade should meet any resident dogs. It's also best if he's in a home without cats or small dogs.

If you want to get close look at him, he'll be at Baltimore County Animal Service's "Be My Valentine Event."

The event will be held at the Grandstand 2nd floor and Triple Crown Room from 10am - 2pm on February 16.

Adoption Information:



Adopters need to bring a valid photo ID and proof of current address. Adopters must be at least 18 years of age.

Adopters may NOT bring their current pets to the event. Adoption counselors from each shelter will be giving all adopters very thorough instructions about acclimating new pets to homes with existing pets.

Cat carriers, leashes and collars will be available for additional purchase at the event.

If you want to adopt Wade reach out to adopt Wade reach to BCAS.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297