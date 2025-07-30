Triple the cuteness on Pets on Set this week, with The Hero Rescue! Volunteers brought in three puppies looking for their forever home.

WATCH: Pets on Set: Tommy, Palmer, and Vicky Vallencourt Pets on Set: Tommy, Palmer, and Vicky Vallencourt

We start with Tommy. This sweet boy loves to snuggle and play. He's 3 months old and is a mixed-breed, likely with some Labrador in him. He loved everyone he met and, after some running around, fell asleep, but woke up ready to play again! He also "sat" for treats!

WMAR Tommy, Available through the Hero Rescue

WMAR Vicky Vallencourt, Available through the Hero Rescue

Vicky Vallencourt was the chillest of the bunch. This sweet 2-month-old girl has a beautiful coat and stunning blue eyes. She's a terrier mix and a huge cuddle-bug. She loved being held and was definitely more interested in snuggling than running around.

WMAR Palmer, Available through The Hero Rescue

Finally, Vicky's brother, Palmer. He's a high-energy pup who loves to explore and play. He was running around and trying to get the other pups to play with him. He was just as happy to play with the humans around him as the other pups. If you're looking for a feisty pup, Palmer is perfect for you.

These sweet puppies will be scooped up fast! If you are interested, contact The Hero Rescue.

Apply for pre-approval so you are already in their system if you decide to adopt. The Hero Rescue is a foster and volunteer-run organization. They pull animals from the shelters and give them a home until they find an adopter.

They don't have a brick-and-mortar location but have events in the area regularly. You can reach out here.