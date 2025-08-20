Meet Tipsy! This one-year-old ball of energy is looking for her forever home. All she needs is a ball to play with, treats for being a good listener, and tons of back scratches.
WATCH: Pets on Set: Tipsy
She is currently at Baltimore County Animal Services, and her adoption fee is waived. She is super smart and treat-motivated, so teaching her tricks should be a breeze.
She gets along with other dogs and warmed up pretty quickly to us here at WMAR. She even lay down and let us scratch her belly.
If you are interested in meeting Tipsy, reach out to BCAS.
They also have a ton of adoption events coming up, and you can find that information here.
Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013
Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov
Phone: 410-887-7297