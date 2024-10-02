Pets on Set: The Noodles

HARFORD COUNTY — It takes a special kind of person to care for the smallest, most vulnerable creatures in the world. That's where Frogtown Fosters steps in. They take in the neonatal kittens that the shelters can't and care for them until they are ready to go to their forever homes.

Like The Noodles. Meet Rigatoni.

Frogtown Fosters

Penne.

Frogtown Fosters

And Ziti.

Frogtown Fosters

This group is just a few weeks old and when they get spayed and neutered they are available for you to take home.

They also have Maynard G. Krebs.

WMAR

This sweet guy is about 5 months old and will snuggle in your lap all day if you'll let him. He is blind in one eye but it doesn't slow him down.

For information on how to adopt Maynard or any other kittens from Frogtown, check them out on Facebook.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:

Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air