Pets on Set: The Noodles

HARFORD COUNTY — It takes a special kind of person to care for the smallest, most vulnerable creatures in the world. That's where Frogtown Fosters steps in. They take in the neonatal kittens that the shelters can't and care for them until they are ready to go to their forever homes.
Like The Noodles. Meet Rigatoni.
Penne.
And Ziti.
This group is just a few weeks old and when they get spayed and neutered they are available for you to take home.
They also have Maynard G. Krebs.
This sweet guy is about 5 months old and will snuggle in your lap all day if you'll let him. He is blind in one eye but it doesn't slow him down.
For information on how to adopt Maynard or any other kittens from Frogtown, check them out on Facebook.
Adoption Fees:
Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs
Adoption Fee includes:
- Spay/Neuter
- FIV & FeLV combo test
- Up-to-date vaccinations
- Deworming
- Flea treatments
- Microchip (with lifetime registration)
Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air