WATCH: Pets on Set: The Mall Kittens Pets on Set: The Mall Kittens

Five adorable kittens named after popular mall stores are looking for purr-manent positions in loving homes after being found in a box near a mall.

Pets on Set: The Mall Kittens

Frogtown Fosters Game Stop

Meet Game Stop! Always ready to "play" and has endless energy. Looking for someone who appreciates an active companion and doesn't mind a kitten who might "paws" your work for attention.

Frogtown Fosters Spencer's

Meet Spencer's! The quirky one of the bunch, and the only girl. She has a sense of humor but don't mess with her! Perfect for someone who wants a cat with "purr-sonality" and doesn't mind a little mischief.

Frogtown Fosters Hot Topic

Meet Hot Topic! Independent and cool, this kitten marches to his own drum. Great for someone who appreciates a cat that's "paw-sitively" unique and loves to cuddle up close to you.

Frogtown Fosters Brookstone

Meet Brookstone! He enjoys the finer things in life and has refined tastes. Looking for someone who wants to provide a "purr-mium" lifestyle.

Frogtown Fosters Radio Shack

And last but certainly not least, Meet Radio Shack! A bit of a throwback with old-school charm. This kitten has "vintage appeal" and would love a human who appreciates classic companionship.

These five are interview-ready and guaranteed to be the purr-fect employees for life! They are available through Frogtown Fosters in Harford County.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

AI tools assisted in the preparation of this story. All reporting, fact-checking, and editorial decisions were made by journalists in accordance with our journalism ethics guidelines.