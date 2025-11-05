WATCH: Pets on Set: The Mall Kittens
Five adorable kittens named after popular mall stores are looking for purr-manent positions in loving homes after being found in a box near a mall.
Meet Game Stop! Always ready to "play" and has endless energy. Looking for someone who appreciates an active companion and doesn't mind a kitten who might "paws" your work for attention.
Meet Spencer's! The quirky one of the bunch, and the only girl. She has a sense of humor but don't mess with her! Perfect for someone who wants a cat with "purr-sonality" and doesn't mind a little mischief.
Meet Hot Topic! Independent and cool, this kitten marches to his own drum. Great for someone who appreciates a cat that's "paw-sitively" unique and loves to cuddle up close to you.
Meet Brookstone! He enjoys the finer things in life and has refined tastes. Looking for someone who wants to provide a "purr-mium" lifestyle.
And last but certainly not least, Meet Radio Shack! A bit of a throwback with old-school charm. This kitten has "vintage appeal" and would love a human who appreciates classic companionship.
These five are interview-ready and guaranteed to be the purr-fect employees for life! They are available through Frogtown Fosters in Harford County.
Adoption Fees:
Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs
Adoption Fee includes:
- Spay/Neuter
- FIV & FeLV combo test
- Up-to-date vaccinations
- Deworming
- Flea treatments
- Microchip (with lifetime registration)
Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air
AI tools assisted in the preparation of this story. All reporting, fact-checking, and editorial decisions were made by journalists in accordance with our journalism ethics guidelines.