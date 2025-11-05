Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets on Set: The Mall Kittens

mall kittens.jpg
mall kittens.jpg
Five adorable kittens named after popular mall stores are looking for purr-manent positions in loving homes after being found in a box near a mall.

GAMESTOP.jpg
Game Stop

Meet Game Stop! Always ready to "play" and has endless energy. Looking for someone who appreciates an active companion and doesn't mind a kitten who might "paws" your work for attention.

SPENCER'S.jpg
Spencer's

Meet Spencer's! The quirky one of the bunch, and the only girl. She has a sense of humor but don't mess with her! Perfect for someone who wants a cat with "purr-sonality" and doesn't mind a little mischief.

HOT TOPIC.jpg
Hot Topic

Meet Hot Topic! Independent and cool, this kitten marches to his own drum. Great for someone who appreciates a cat that's "paw-sitively" unique and loves to cuddle up close to you.

BROOKSTONE.jpg
Brookstone

Meet Brookstone! He enjoys the finer things in life and has refined tastes. Looking for someone who wants to provide a "purr-mium" lifestyle.

RADIO SHACK.jpg
Radio Shack

And last but certainly not least, Meet Radio Shack! A bit of a throwback with old-school charm. This kitten has "vintage appeal" and would love a human who appreciates classic companionship.

These five are interview-ready and guaranteed to be the purr-fect employees for life! They are available through Frogtown Fosters in Harford County.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:

  • Spay/Neuter
  • FIV & FeLV combo test
  • Up-to-date vaccinations
  • Deworming
  • Flea treatments
  • Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

AI tools assisted in the preparation of this story. All reporting, fact-checking, and editorial decisions were made by journalists in accordance with our journalism ethics guidelines.

