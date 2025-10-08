Pets on Set: Swiss

Meet Swiss! This gentle giant is a snuggle bug and would be the perfect dog for any family, thanks to his quiet and calm demeanor.

WMAR

He is only a year old, but you wouldn't know it from how well-behaved and calm he is. This big guy is treat-motivated and already knows the basics, including sit, paw, and lay. He even showed us "stay" a few times!

Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center

He's been at Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center for about a month, waiting for someone to take him home. He has done well with people and dogs. He would still need to meet any potential dog siblings.

WMAR

If you want to meet Swiss, contact Howard County. This sweet bully is neutered and ready to go home.

ADDRESS:

Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center

8576 Davis Road

Columbia, MD 21045

PHONE: 410-313-2780

ADOPTION HOURS:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

10:00AM – 4:30PM

Tuesday, Thursday

1:30PM – 7:00PM

Saturday

10:00AM - 2:00PM

Sunday

Closed

