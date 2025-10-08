Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Swiss

SWISS2.jpg
WMAR
SWISS2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Meet Swiss! This gentle giant is a snuggle bug and would be the perfect dog for any family, thanks to his quiet and calm demeanor.

SWISS3.jpg

He is only a year old, but you wouldn't know it from how well-behaved and calm he is. This big guy is treat-motivated and already knows the basics, including sit, paw, and lay. He even showed us "stay" a few times!

SWISS4.jpg

He's been at Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center for about a month, waiting for someone to take him home. He has done well with people and dogs. He would still need to meet any potential dog siblings.

SWISS.jpg

If you want to meet Swiss, contact Howard County. This sweet bully is neutered and ready to go home.

ADDRESS:

Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center
8576 Davis Road
Columbia, MD 21045

PHONE: 410-313-2780

ADOPTION HOURS:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday
10:00AM – 4:30PM

Tuesday, Thursday
1:30PM – 7:00PM

Saturday
10:00AM - 2:00PM

Sunday
Closed

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are