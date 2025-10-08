Pets on Set: Swiss

Meet Swiss! This gentle giant is a snuggle bug and would be the perfect dog for any family, thanks to his quiet and calm demeanor.
He is only a year old, but you wouldn't know it from how well-behaved and calm he is. This big guy is treat-motivated and already knows the basics, including sit, paw, and lay. He even showed us "stay" a few times!
He's been at Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center for about a month, waiting for someone to take him home. He has done well with people and dogs. He would still need to meet any potential dog siblings.
If you want to meet Swiss, contact Howard County. This sweet bully is neutered and ready to go home.
ADDRESS:
Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center
8576 Davis Road
Columbia, MD 21045
PHONE: 410-313-2780
ADOPTION HOURS:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
10:00AM – 4:30PM
Tuesday, Thursday
1:30PM – 7:00PM
Saturday
10:00AM - 2:00PM
Sunday
Closed