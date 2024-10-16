Pets on Set: Susan Meah

BALTIMORE — Meet Susan Meah! This gorgeous girl is 6 years old and looking for her forever home.

MD SPCA

She came into the Maryland SPCA as a stray and has been there a few weeks now. She has a vibrant personality and needs to be the only pup in your home.

MD SPCA

She has a history of not enjoying the company of other dogs but she hasn't met a person she doesn't like. She is also a little skittish so a home with small children wouldn't be good for her either. She is intelligent and loyal, and would love a companion who can match her playful spirit.

Come meet Susan at the Maryland SPCA.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211

Phone number: (410) 235-8826

Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

The MD SPCA has an event on Saturday where you can meet even more adoptable dogs. Bullies and Boats at the Port Covington Marina is from 12pm - 3pm. The event highlights the bully breed as part of National Pit Bull Awareness month.