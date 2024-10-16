Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Susan Meah

SUSAN.png
MD SPCA
SUSAN.png
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Meet Susan Meah! This gorgeous girl is 6 years old and looking for her forever home.

SUSAN3.png

She came into the Maryland SPCA as a stray and has been there a few weeks now. She has a vibrant personality and needs to be the only pup in your home.

SUSAN2.png

She has a history of not enjoying the company of other dogs but she hasn't met a person she doesn't like. She is also a little skittish so a home with small children wouldn't be good for her either. She is intelligent and loyal, and would love a companion who can match her playful spirit.

Come meet Susan at the Maryland SPCA.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone number: (410) 235-8826
Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

The MD SPCA has an event on Saturday where you can meet even more adoptable dogs. Bullies and Boats at the Port Covington Marina is from 12pm - 3pm. The event highlights the bully breed as part of National Pit Bull Awareness month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices