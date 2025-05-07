Pets on Set: Squid

It's that time of the week here at WMAR, we have another dog looking for a place to call home.

Say hello to Squid, he's three years old and is currently with the Maryland SPCA.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

As you can see...Squid has been hitting the gym. He's really strong and is great for walking when you want to get your steps in...but be mindful...he might be the one pulling you while you're both on that walk.

He's really sweet, loves belly rubs, and also enjoys a nice game of tug-of-war if you're up to it.

He's very affectionate and great with everyone, but it's probably best for him not to be in the same home with a cat.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

Now, if you want to give Squid a home, you can check out the Maryland SPCA's website.

While you're there, you can find out more about the Maryland SPCA's upcoming Kindness For Paws Artshow.

The event will be held on May 18 at the White Marsh Mall.