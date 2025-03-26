Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Snow White and the Six Dwarfs

Snow White and the Six Dwarfs.jpg
Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR
Snow White and the Six Dwarfs.jpg
Posted

Adorable kittens on a Wednesday? Must be another edition of Pets on Set!

Meet Snow White and the......Six Dwarfs.

They are all seven weeks old and come from The Hero Rescue, a foster-based rescue in Harford County.

Snow White and the Six Dwarfs.jpg

Now these kittens all have their own unique personalities.

From happy, to sad, to energetic, to shy, each one will give you a different mood.

It's not required, but recommended to scoop up more than one for them to occupy each other.

IMG_0461.jpg

These kittens are looking for a place to call home and will be made available for adoption in 1.5 weeks.

But you can catch them a little sooner than that...

You can catch them at Kitten Yoga in Harford County, the information can be found here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are