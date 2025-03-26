Pets on Set: Snow White and the Six Dwarfs

Adorable kittens on a Wednesday? Must be another edition of Pets on Set!

Meet Snow White and the......Six Dwarfs.

They are all seven weeks old and come from The Hero Rescue, a foster-based rescue in Harford County.

Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR

Now these kittens all have their own unique personalities.

From happy, to sad, to energetic, to shy, each one will give you a different mood.

It's not required, but recommended to scoop up more than one for them to occupy each other.

Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR

These kittens are looking for a place to call home and will be made available for adoption in 1.5 weeks.

But you can catch them a little sooner than that...

You can catch them at Kitten Yoga in Harford County, the information can be found here.