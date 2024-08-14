Pets on Set: Saki

BALTIMORE — Saki is a sweet, 8-year-old chihuahua looking for her forever home. She is in foster care right now through Animal Allies Rescue Foundation.

WMAR Saki

Her foster mom says she is an easy-going pup who is happy to just cuddle with you on the couch. She doesn't love walks and is way more content being a homebody.

She gets along well with cats, dogs, and children, and her foster says she has only heard her bark once when breakfast was later than she wanted. If you're looking for a snuggle buddy to love, Saki might just be the perfect dog for you.

WMAR Saki

She will be available through AARF soon. She just needs to be spayed and then she is ready to take home.

AARF is a 100% volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of abandoned, abused, homeless, and senior dogs and cats in the Baltimore region.

To contact AARF call 443-461-4353 or email info@animalalliesrescue.org

If you aren't ready for a pet of your own, you can still help out. AARF operates exclusively through a network of foster homes and they are always looking for more volunteers. You can find more information on that here.