Pets on Set: Rumi

BALTIMORE — Meet Rumi! This sweet, 4-year-old girl is looking for a place to call home where she can be her silly, playful self and end her day snuggled up next to you.

She was found as a stray and has been at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter for more than a month. That means her adoption fees are waived. She comes across as a bit shy and standoffish at the shelter, but that is not the real Rumi.

Rumi is a social butterfly and greets everyone with a big tail wag. She is friendly and knows her basic commands. Rumi has gone on many Dog's Day Out trips, overnights, and was in a foster home where she did great with people of all ages.

She has done well with other dogs, but would need to meet any potential dog siblings. She does not do well with cats or small animals.

Reach out to BARCS if you are interested in meeting Rumi.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm