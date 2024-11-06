Pets on Set: Roxy Girl

BALTIMORE — Roxy Girl has never met a person she doesn't like! This sweet, energetic boxer mix is looking for her forever home.

Operation Paws for Homes

She jumps for joy when she sees you but is just as content to snuggle with you on the couch.

Operation Paws for Homes

This 3-year-old girl is friendly and affectionate with people but would prefer to be the only pup in your home. With the amount of love she gives she is all you'll need!

Operation Paws for Homes

Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Roxy.

You can also email them: adopt@ophrescue.org