Pets on Set: Roxy

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Roxy! This ten-year-old mix loves to explore and is good with other dogs, kids, and has co-existed with cats, though isn't the biggest fan.
While this senior dog enjoys cuddles and chills, she's also got the energy for strolls and playing a round of fetch.
She responds to sit, stay, and paw, as well as other commands, and enjoys playing with toys.
If you're ready to adopt this sweet girl, she's at the Humane Society of Harford County.
Check them out here:
Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org