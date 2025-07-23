Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Roxy

HSHC - Roxy.jpg
Humane Society of Harford County
HSHC - Roxy.jpg
Posted

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Roxy! This ten-year-old mix loves to explore and is good with other dogs, kids, and has co-existed with cats, though isn't the biggest fan.

Roxy

While this senior dog enjoys cuddles and chills, she's also got the energy for strolls and playing a round of fetch.

She responds to sit, stay, and paw, as well as other commands, and enjoys playing with toys.

shared image (4).jpg

If you're ready to adopt this sweet girl, she's at the Humane Society of Harford County.

Check them out here:
Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are