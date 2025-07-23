Pets on Set: Roxy

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Roxy! This ten-year-old mix loves to explore and is good with other dogs, kids, and has co-existed with cats, though isn't the biggest fan.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

While this senior dog enjoys cuddles and chills, she's also got the energy for strolls and playing a round of fetch.

She responds to sit, stay, and paw, as well as other commands, and enjoys playing with toys.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

If you're ready to adopt this sweet girl, she's at the Humane Society of Harford County.

Check them out here:

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone number: (410) 836-1090

Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org